Chico, CA

Letter: Is this the best we can do?

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 5 days ago

In the days, weeks, even months following the Camp Fire I was so often reminded of our community’s generosity and compassion for others in need. Thousands of suddenly unhoused people injected into a town already struggling with a housing crisis, yet mutual aid popped up in every direction offering peace, stability, and hope. Just nearly three years later and our population of unhoused is treated less like our neighbors down on their luck and more like common criminals, undeserving of the most basic humans needs such as food and shelter.

