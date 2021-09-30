Ashleigh Moolman Pasio finally gets rainbow-theme bike as eSports world champion
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio recently took to social media to show off her brand-new, custom-painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7. It's far from uncommon for sponsors to award their victorious or title-holding riders with a custom paint job to celebrate their status. Tadej Pogačar rode a yellow-accented Colnago during much of the Tour de France, Giacomo Nizzolo was given two new bikes this season as the Italian and European champion, and Specialized is no stranger to awarding its riders with unique hues, giving both Julian Alaphilippe and Anna Van der Breggen rainbow bikes earlier this year.www.cyclingnews.com
