Ashleigh Moolman Pasio finally gets rainbow-theme bike as eSports world champion

Fast, comfortable and precise, the all-new Merida Scultura ticks all the boxes as far as the best road bikes are concerned. Considering the global acclaim received by the current Merida Reacto, the 2022 Merida Scultura comes to market with great expectations. While its predecessor, the Scultura IV, was impressive on many levels, its outdated design geometry and lack of front-end integration saw it fall by the wayside in recent years as rival brands ushered in the contemporary dropped-seatstay silhouette made popular by the aero road bike category. This cost it a perfect score when we tested the Merida Scultura Disc 10k-E last year but that bike, in many ways, represented a swan song of sorts as Merida was putting the finishing touches on the bike you see here.

BICYCLES ・ 5 DAYS AGO