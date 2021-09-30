What's the Buzz: Activities include an oktoberfest, lumberjack and water circus shows

Autumn is officially here and that brings festivals, concerts and hot cocoa nights. Take advantage of these fall days and have some fun. If you feel like venturing out, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for Sept. 30 to Oct. 9.