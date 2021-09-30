CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Has Revealed October’s PlayStation Plus Games

By Chris McMullen
Cover picture for the articlePGA Tour 2K21 (PS4) Hell Let Loose (PS5 – online play only) We sang the praises of Mortal Kombat X, awarding it a 9 out of 10 and stating that “isn’t flawless, but its victories far outweigh its shortcomings”. One thing this brawler has going for it compared to Mortal Kombat 11, is that it’s extremely easy to swap outfits, compared to having to mess around assigning slots in the newer entry. This doesn’t have all the extra characters the Kombat Packs add but it’s still a superb (and very gory) fighting game.

