As a minister, I’m used to saying “goodbye” to beloved parishioners when life draws to an end. To be with folks as they transition from this life to the next is both a privilege and honor. But some goodbyes are harder than others. For some losses, there are no words. So it was when Ken Crow passed. A member of the church I serve and a dear friend, Ken, 62, died Aug. 23 after a year-long battle with cancer. Those who spoke to a full sanctuary at his memorial service confirmed his legacy of encouragement, integrity, and deep faith. This tall, kind, and ever-positive man leaves wife, Melody, and son, Benjamin, to cherish his memory.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO