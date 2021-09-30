CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The Next Cocktail Book Collecting Obsession

By The Daily Beast
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People have been writing about drinks as long as they’ve been enjoying them. And with the rebirth of the cocktail during the last 20 years, prices for vintage drinks books have risen dramatically and bargains are much harder to find. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Fall Cocktails

It's a new season, and we're talking to Flawless about making Fall Cocktails! See what flavors pique your interest.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

After two seasons, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy is back to showing IRL. Although his venue was East London nightclub Electrowerkz, this wasn’t just a celebration of club kid culture. He saw it more as a ritualistic opening of a portal (naturally, the show was called Portal). His show even fell on the same day as a full moon, as well as within the pagan Mabon festival, which celebrates the fall equinox. “Totally weird, but it all started to make sense,” he said. “The universe was sending me signals to press ahead with the show.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Florida Times-Union

Book review: Trees inspire global collection of fine stories

"Stories of Trees, Woods, and the Forest: An Anthology" A great way to read anthologies is to look at all the writers in the table of contents, pick out a few of your favorites and start with them. In this collection, you will find these powerhouse authors: Daphne du Maurier, The Brothers Grimm, Washington Irving, Jane Austin, Eudora Welty and Alexander McCall Smith. Most of the stories have been around for years, and have been reproduced by permission, of course.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Collecting#Cocktails#Gin#Food Drink#Beverages#Oxford
ETOnline.com

Books by Latinx Authors That You Should Add to Your Collection

Hispanic Heritage Month -- celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 -- is just one good way to learn about the Latinx community, their obstacles, successes, and the talented people who are forging their own paths. Literature also gives great insight to diverse stories and perspectives. With more people having...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bizjournals

The Next Chapter: Appropriate books

My son is a voracious reader. His love for reading developed at an early age, prompted in part by our weekly visits to the public library. He loves exploring bookstores and can read for hours on end. Last week I received the following email from his teacher: “I’m sure you’re...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Columbus Dispatch

Pop-culture obsession led 'Black Nerd Problems' founders to launch a website, write a book

The influence of Chadwick Boseman's Wakanda salute. How playing Mario Kart reveals more than you might want to know about yourself. Why “Hamilton” ought to be seen as fan fiction. How “Green Lantern” tackles police accountability. And, probably most controversially, why Simba of “The Lion King” ought to be considered as one of the very worst Disney movie heroes, well below, for example, the mice in “Cinderella.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Literary Hub

I’m obsessed with this Instagram series of popular books redesigned “for men.”

Recently, while wasting time on the literary internet, I stumbled upon something very good: the Instagram account @monobrow_ny, where multi-disciplinary designer Christine Rhee shares creative redesigns for contemporary classics. Recently, she’s been doing a series of “Fake Books for Men,” which are . . . exactly what they sound like: great books, new and old, redesigned as if they were being marketed specifically to men. (Her Fake NYRBs are also excellent.) But never fear, gentlemen—turnabout is fair play, and Rhee’s latest installment is the first in what I hope is a series of “Fake Books for Women.” In the meantime, please enjoy just a few of my favorites from the growing (fake) backlist:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrive Global

Angela Engel of The Collective Book Studio: “No one is perfect”

No one is perfect, and as a founder, your mistakes and obstacles are on full display. This means that you’ll have the opportunity to grapple with these issues head on, and work through difficult circumstances that you never imagined you’d be able to. Taking ownership and reclaiming revenue is empowering and impactful on your spirit, and importantly, this confidence will be infused into the rest of your daily life and spirit. Moreover, acquiring wealth is actually necessary. Women need to own themselves and their finances, and then we gain the opportunity to give back to our communities and the causes that impact us the most — women’s health, maternal health, education, etc. When we have wealth, we get to vote with our wallets, and truly make change.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Yellow Bird UK Options Alison Gaylin’s Upcoming Book ‘The Collective’

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay-owned Yellow Bird UK has optioned the rights to Alison Gaylin’s forthcoming novel The Collective and is planning to develop it into a major TV series. The If I Die Tonight and What Remains Of Me author’s latest work, which will be published in November, is centered around Camille Gardener – a grieving and angry mother who, five years after her daughter’s death, is still obsessed with the privileged young man she believes to be responsible.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thesiuslaw News

Next chapter opens at Florence Festival of Books

Sept. 22, 2021 — The 2021 Florence Festival of Books took place on Sept. 18 and 19 at the Florence Events Center, with special guest speakers, an inspiring keynote address and social distancing and a mask mandate in place. Although the uncertainty surrounding the COVID protocols caused concern until days...
FLORENCE, OR
WWD

Kith Commemorates 10 Years With New Collection, Book That Previews Upcoming Drops

Kith is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this season with a commemorative book and a new collection, aptly dubbed the 10 Year Collection. In lieu of a fashion presentation, the New York City-based lifestyle brand led by Ronnie Fieg created the 300-page KXTH Book that chronicles Kith’s history, from its first stand-alone store in Brooklyn that opened on Sept. 30, 2011, to today, and features archival imagery of the brand’s products and store designs, plus interviews with friends of the brand.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Relwen’s Micro Waffle Polo is the Ultimate in Dad Chic

What it is: The Relwen Micro Waffle Polo is an expertly tailored and absurdly soft shirt from a brand that knows how to make comfort look classy. The double-faced cotton fabric features a textured exterior and a soft jersey lining. It’s a shirt that masters all the details—like a four-button placket for easy venting and split-tail side seams for extra mobility—while also crushing the basics, like looks and feel. It’s one of those three-season staples that will be in the rotation for both Friday night dinners and Sunday coziness.
APPAREL
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Added Your Next Horror Obsession

Mike Flanagan has utilized both feature films and episodic television to establish himself as one of the horror genre’s most reliable and talented names, but the creative freedom afforded to him by Netflix has seen him gain a new lease of life. The Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil and Doctor Sleep director has only made one project for anyone other than the streaming service in the last five years, with subscribers reaping the benefits.
TV & VIDEOS
starwarsnewsnet.com

Next ‘Star Wars Insider’ Brings Fiction Collection Volume Two

The next edition of Star Wars Insider will reissue more classic short stories, sure to be fine additions to the collection. There will be 20 shorts in total, each written by popular Star Wars authors and fully illustrated. These stories will be taken from both the canon and Legends continuities,...
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

4 simple snack recipes for your next cocktail party

Serves 4 to 6 as appetizers. Note: You can use any variety of beans, but it's best to focus on a single variety. When mixed, the beans turn a somewhat off-putting gray color. Not to worry, they taste great. Serve these warm.From Beth Dooley. • 2 c. cooked beans, drained.
RECIPES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy