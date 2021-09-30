The Next Cocktail Book Collecting Obsession

No one is perfect, and as a founder, your mistakes and obstacles are on full display. This means that you’ll have the opportunity to grapple with these issues head on, and work through difficult circumstances that you never imagined you’d be able to. Taking ownership and reclaiming revenue is empowering and impactful on your spirit, and importantly, this confidence will be infused into the rest of your daily life and spirit. Moreover, acquiring wealth is actually necessary. Women need to own themselves and their finances, and then we gain the opportunity to give back to our communities and the causes that impact us the most — women’s health, maternal health, education, etc. When we have wealth, we get to vote with our wallets, and truly make change.

