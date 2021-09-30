"Not too Late" for Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham, the Palo Alto guitarist/vocalist formerly of the multi-platinum-selling Rock Band Fleetwood Mac, performed last Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Woodruff Arts Center’s Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Auditorium. Promoting his latest release, “Lindsey Buckingham,” which came out five days prior to the concert, Buckingham stated multiple times to the evening’s audience that this album and tour signified “ a new phase” in his output. Having parted ways in 2018 with Fleetwood Mac and overcoming open-heart surgery in 2019, Buckingham has a new lease on life with his longtime touring band firmly in his corner.