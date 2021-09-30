CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

"Not too Late" for Buckingham

By Editorials
times-georgian.com
 5 days ago

Lindsey Buckingham, the Palo Alto guitarist/vocalist formerly of the multi-platinum-selling Rock Band Fleetwood Mac, performed last Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Woodruff Arts Center’s Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Auditorium. Promoting his latest release, “Lindsey Buckingham,” which came out five days prior to the concert, Buckingham stated multiple times to the evening’s audience that this album and tour signified “ a new phase” in his output. Having parted ways in 2018 with Fleetwood Mac and overcoming open-heart surgery in 2019, Buckingham has a new lease on life with his longtime touring band firmly in his corner.

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson

Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago. Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
Mick Fleetwood
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
Reuters

Head of U.S. medical research agency to step down by year-end

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Francis Collins, director of U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), said on Tuesday he would step down from his role by the end of the year, after leading the medical research agency for 12 years. Collins, a genetics pioneer, was appointed as the head of NIH...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy