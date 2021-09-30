CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressives Come to Their Put-Up or Shut-Up Moment

By Sam Brodey
 5 days ago
With a critical vote looming on a pivotal part of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, it’s a put-up or shut-up moment for every faction of the Democratic Party, but one particular group especially: the Progressive Caucus. In recent years, liberal Democrats have often found themselves swallowing much of their discontent...

