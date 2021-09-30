Major Injury Pedestrian Accident in North Highlands
Accident at Madison Avenue Injures Female Pedestrian. A major injury occurred in a pedestrian accident in North Highlands on September 26. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as happening at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street around 7:26 in the evening. When officers arrived, they discovered an injured female pedestrian and summoned first responders from the Sacramento Metro Fire District to the scene.www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Comments / 0