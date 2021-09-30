CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

‘Give me liberty or give me death’: The Anchorage public continues to batter Meg Zaletel’s universal masking law

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAgEd_0cCcC3nP00

Testimony at the Anchorage Assembly on Wednesday night was passionate, raucous, and at times members of the public were escorted to the door for disrupting the meeting with applause or shouting. One man was hauled off by police in handcuffs for being too energetic in his expression of displeasure with the attempts the Assembly was making on liberty.

The Anchorage Assembly’s leftist majority may have thought they had worn out the public with a 7-hour filibuster on Tuesday night, but nearly as many people returned Wednesday for the opportunity to tell the Assembly “No” on Ordinance 2021-91, which would put everyone two and older in masks whenever they are in public.

By the time midnight rolled around Wednesday, some people had been waiting in line for 13 hours over two days for their three minutes at the microphone.

As occurred on Tuesday night, the insults were hurled freely at the Assembly, and Chairwoman Suzanne LaFrance had to call for five-minute breaks, a punishment for the public outburst.

Testimony will continue on Thursday at 6 pm, and there were many more in line for an Assembly meeting that has brought focus on the handiwork of Assemblywoman Meg Zaletel, who is the prime sponsor of the masking ordinance. Zaletel, for the second day in a row, did not show up to face the public’s wrath, but attended the meeting from the privacy of her home, as did fellow leftist Pete Petersen, who cosponsored the ordinance.

Many people in the audience wore paper yellow Stars of David, emblematic of the way the Jews were singled out by the Nazis leading up to their genocide. Still others held or wore signs that said “Recall Meg Zaletel,” and “I will not comply.”

LaFrance, for the second night in a row, had lost control of the meeting, and admonished the crowd repeatedly to stop clapping. At one point, she asked those who had clapped to raise their hands, and when one out of eight people raised their hands, she told security officers that they would be the ones removed if there was another outburst.

Comments / 12

Deirdre Coval
5d ago

Interesting how my body my choice only applies to right extremist beliefs and not the rest of Americans including their right to choose reproductive health care. Your religious beliefs do not override my religious beliefs. I have the same rights to religious practice of my choice in regards to those beliefs

Reply
3
Related
Must Read Alaska

Daniel Smith: Open letter to Anchorage School Board to unmask our children

Dear Anchorage School Board Members and Superintendent Bishop,. First let me thank you for the Sept. 15, 2021 recognition of your internal data that demonstrates very few positive Covid-19 cases relate to close contacts and the change in your protocol that would have previously quarantined close contacts. I’m glad to see ASD using good data and moving in the right direction, finally.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Give Me Liberty#Batter#Masking#The Anchorage Assembly#Jews#Nazis
Must Read Alaska

Letter: Alaska businesses cannot afford the PRO Act

After the past year and a half, Congress should be working overtime to support and strengthen local businesses like mine (Roundtable Pizza). Instead, some Washington politicians are more focused on passing policies that will give an unfair advantage to Big Labor bosses. The “PRO Act”—short for Protecting the Right to...
Must Read Alaska

Flight taking legislators to Juneau for Special Session turns back due to malfunction

It could be just a malfunction or it could be foreshadowing of more legislative delays: An Alaska Airlines flight carrying several legislators to Juneau for the fourth special session of this calendar year turned back on Monday morning and landed at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. It was surrounded by fire trucks and police cars briefly and was not parked by the terminal, while inspections were made.
Must Read Alaska

Providence has full slate of elective surgeries on the calendar for today

A medical doctor in Anchorage has provided Must Read Alaska with the list of surgeries scheduled for today at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. They include:. Providence was featured in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal this weekend saying the hospital is in the position of having to decide which patients live and which die, because it doesn’t have have enough ICU beds or staff.
Must Read Alaska

Some Anchorage doctors dispute New York Times story on Alaska’s Covid crisis

The New York Times says doctors in Alaska are now having to make a choice about who lives and who dies. In a front-page story, Providence Alaska Medical Center Dr. ​​Steven Floerchinger is quoted saying he gathered with his crisis triage colleagues for an agonizing discussion: One patient in the emergency room had a better chance of making it than the other patient, so the other person would have to wait for a bed in the intensive care unit.
Must Read Alaska

Jab or no job VII: Bethel police officer faces termination for not accepting injection

This is the seventh in a series of stories of people losing their jobs because they have declined to take the required Covid-19 vaccination. The identities of these workers are being kept confidential because they fear reprisal. More stories will be included in future editions of this series as it continues this week. Previous interviews in this series are listed at the bottom of this story. Send your story to [email protected].
Must Read Alaska

Former supporter of eco-terrorism, Tracy Stone-Manning, confirmed to run BLM

Elections have consequences. On Thursday, the Biden Administration got its pick of Tracy Stone-Manning for the director of the Bureau of Land Management at the Department of Interior. She was confirmed 50-45, along party lines. Republicans had argued against her due to her work as an environmentalist who supported the driving of spikes into trees in order to discourage logging, with the idea that the spikes would do deadly harm to loggers working in the forest.
Must Read Alaska

Threats against mayor are rampant on Twitter among Alaska leftists

Threats are being made online against Mayor Dave Bronson. Among the worst of the threats came from a Twitter thread of comments started by Olivia Garrett, who was a legislative aide for Sen. Scott Kawasaki in 2017 and was at the center of a “me too” scandal that took out the career of Democrat Rep. Dean Westlake. She later was a organizer with the Alaskans for Bernie Sanders and was a 2016 delegate to the Democratic National Convention.
Must Read Alaska

New Yorker arrested in the case of Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, and she’s not Alaska woman whose Homer home was raided by FBI

A case of mistaken identity earlier this year led law enforcement officers to search and damage the home of Marilyn and Paul Hueper in Homer. The couple was shocked and mystified that the federal agents left with their electronics, such as laptops, phones and tablets. Federal agents were convinced that Marilyn was the person who stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 incursion into the U.S. Capitol by protesters of the Electoral College certification. They even told her so.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy