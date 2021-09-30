CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Pleads Guilty to Storming U.S. Capitol

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut while most plead to misdemeanor charges, the five-time swimming medalist plead guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, in addition to six other charges. However, the other charges will be dropped as part of his plea deal, as he's agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department in their investigation of other rioters — potentially as a star witness for the prosecution. Even so, the New York Times reports that the felony carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

www.papermag.com

The Associated Press

Arizona senator condemns activists pursuing her on campus

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Monday that activists who confronted her outside an Arizona State University classroom and filmed her inside a restroom were not engaging in “legitimate protest.”. The Democratic senator said that the immigration reform activists unlawfully entered the suburban Phoenix campus building, which was...
