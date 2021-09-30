Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Pleads Guilty to Storming U.S. Capitol

But while most plead to misdemeanor charges, the five-time swimming medalist plead guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, in addition to six other charges. However, the other charges will be dropped as part of his plea deal, as he's agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department in their investigation of other rioters — potentially as a star witness for the prosecution. Even so, the New York Times reports that the felony carries a sentence of up to 20 years.