Reno County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Reno, Rice by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Reno; Rice Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Reno and southern Rice Counties through 500 AM CDT At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms 6 miles north of Abbyville, or 8 miles southwest of Nickerson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hutchinson, South Hutchinson, Sterling, Buhler, Haven, Nickerson, Arlington, Partridge, Sylvia, Alden, Plevna, Abbyville, Yoder, Willowbrook and Hutchinson Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

