Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * An upper level system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, with rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1 inch falling across portions of the Sacramento Mountains today. A few locally higher amounts of 1-2 inches will be possible near stronger storms and will pose a threat of flash flooding. * Areas of steep terrain, urban and low lying areas, and recent burn scars will be most susceptible to excessive rainfall and rapid runoff. Drainages and arroyos within hilly terrain may cause flooding downstream of heavy rainfall as well.