Lee County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 04:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise Areas of Dense Fog This Morning Widespread fog has developed this morning with embedded areas of dense fog. This dense fog will locally reduce visibility to one- quarter mile or less. If driving, be prepared for locally reduced visibility near zero within areas of fog. Use caution while driving by slowing down, allowing for extra spacing between vehicles, and using low-beam headlights.

