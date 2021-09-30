CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We were screaming our heads off’: Jubilant Britney Spears supporters outside court celebrate idol’s victory over her father

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaJwe_0cCcBCgu00

Jubilant Britney Spears supporters outside court in Los Angeles have celebrated their idol’s legal victory over her father.

During a contentious hearing on Wednesday (29 September) inside a Los Angeles courtroom, a judge ruled Jamie Spears that should be suspended from his daughter’s conservatorship .

The arrangement controlling the pop superstar’s life could be terminated by the end of the year.

Jamie’s removal comes after a lengthy campaign from the dedicated group of fans who consider themselves members of the #FreeBritney movement.

Scores of supporters gathered outside Los Angeles Superior Court and celebrated wildly when news of Jamie’s departure seeped out.

Benjamin Elgar, a 20-year-old musician originally from Paris but now living in Los Angeles, attended court alongside 31-year-old stylist Christian Barrios.

Reacting to Jamie’s suspension, Elgar told the PA news agency: “It’s good news, he’s not here anymore, he’s gone. I think it’s good he got suspended and [the conservatorship’s] not been terminated so they can have time to investigate more, everything that’s been going on.

“She’s going to be free after everything that has been happening, all her fans and media and all the documentaries that came out really made a lot of pressure on the court to speed up the process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHBPX_0cCcBCgu00

Alex Garcia is a 28-year-old sales worker from Sacramento, California. He described his mood as “ecstatic”.

He said: “I’ve been here since May 2019, to every rally, and to finally feel vindicated and feel so proud, we’re ecstatic.”

Of the moment the news was announced, Garcia said: “We were screaming our heads off. Everything we worked for, it’s here.”

Another fan, who goes by the name Jakeyonce, attended court dressed in a “Free Britney” T-shirt along with pink glasses bearing the same slogan.

The 20-year-old told PA: “This is major. I was so emotional, I could not believe it. We are not used to having good news here.

“This is a very new, incredible thing. It’s a new thing for most people here, it’s sad.

“We’re used to having delivered bad news after bad news, show trial after show trial, abuse after abuse.

“To finally get some good news and see she might be actually coming out of this, some of it due to the support out here, is amazing, it’s incredible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAPH2_0cCcBCgu00

Dustin Strand, a 29-year-old hairstylist from Phoenix, Arizona, said he was “thrilled” by Jamie’s suspension.

“I’m so happy,” he said. “Britney got exactly what she wanted, her dad’s out.

“I think I was more in shock, it was so surreal. Just to be here for three years trying to support Britney, and now it’s finally happening.

“It’s a surreal and exciting moment.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad's removal

Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money. Spears' identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move she had long expressed hope for.“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” Spears said in the posts, along...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Britney vs Spears’ Director on Why She Plans to Stay With Pop Star’s Story “For the Rest of My Life”

Erin Lee Carr is ready for a nap. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted her documentary Britney vs Spears about the life and tangled conservatorship of Britney Spears on the eve of what turned out to be a life-changing hearing for the pop star as her father was suspended from the constrictive 13-year arrangement. Carr had been poring over the case for more than two and a half years, and the reason she’s ready for a brief respite is reflected by her filmography. It boasts back-to-back-to-back similarly investigative and intense docs: 2019’s I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter about the...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney supporters after her father's suspension as her conservator: 'I cried last night for 2 hours'

Britney Spears is thanking the #FreeBritney movement following the suspension of her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. It's a move which Britney herself had requested in court, and one that her legions of followers had demanded in protests outside of her team's many court hearings in the last couple of years.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

