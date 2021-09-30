Longtime Trump aide removed from super PAC amid sexual harassment claims

Corey Lewandowski, who was the campaign manager for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, has been removed from the former president's super PAC following accusations of sexual harassment. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Officials connected to former President Donald Trump have announced that longtime aide Corey Lewandowski has been removed as head of his political action committee after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Taylor Budowich, Trump's director of communications, announced via Twitter Wednesday that Lewandowski "will no longer be associated with Trump World."

"Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service," Budowich said in the brief statement.

Lewandowski, 48, was Trump's presidential campaign manager in 2016 and oversaw his Make America Great Again super PAC, a position Budowich said would be filled by Pam Bondi, the former attorney general for Florida and advisor to Trump.

Bondi "has our complete faith and confidence," Budowich said.

The removal of one of Trump's longtime advisors comes hours after Trashelle Odom, a Trump donor, accused Lewandowski of sexual harassing her last week during a Las Vegas charity event.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Odom said Lewandowski "repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me and made me feel violated and fearful."

She said he also repeatedly boasted about his power, inferring it was he who was responsible for Trump's 2016 election win while claiming to control access to the former president.

"He said he is in charge of the donors and the super PAC," she said, adding that, "He also made it clear that if he was crossed, he has the power to destroy anyone and ruin lives."

Politico was the first to report on the accusations, and David Chesnoff, an attorney representing Lewandowski, denied the allegations to the news organization.

"Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response," he said.