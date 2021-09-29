CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Futures Rebound from Bond Yield-Induced Selloff

 9 days ago

US stock futures were higher Wednesday, recovering from a slump in the previous session after government bond yields hit three-month highs. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.5%, S&P futures gained 0.6%, and Nasdaq futures surged 0.7%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to its highest level...

Related
fxempire.com

Gold Losing Sparkle To Strong U.S Dollar, Bitcoin

Gold prices were lower in London on Friday morning, as traders refrained from making major bets ahead of the latest U.S. jobs report. At the time of writing, gold futures were trading about $1,754 per ounce after losing 0.25%. Despite a small advance on Friday, the dollar remained below a one-year high, which is usually inverse to gold prices.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar stays resilient on rising T-bond yields, eyes on US September jobs report

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 8:. The risk-positive market atmosphere allowed commodity-linked currencies to gather strength on Thursday and made it difficult for the dollar to gain traction. Nevertheless, rising US Treasury bond yields helped the greenback outperform the JPY and the CHF, limiting the US Dollar Index's downside. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is currently sitting at its highest level since early June at 1.6%. Ahead of the September jobs report, the market action is likely to remain subdued.
MARKETS
thebalance.com

Why Bond Yields Are Rising

The Balance is here to help you navigate your financial life. To that end, we track the money-related questions you most search on Google so we know what’s on your mind. Here are the answers to some of your most recent inquiries. Why are bond yields rising?. Mainly because Federal...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us West#Government Bond#Stock Futures#European Central Bank#S P#Treasury#Bloomberg#Federal Reserve Chair
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Wall Street Set for Higher Open as Debt Ceiling Worries Subside

US stocks were set for an upbeat session Thursday on easing worries about the US defaulting on its debt as Congress readies a stop-gap measure to extend the debt ceiling until December. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 281 points or 0.8%, S&P futures increased 35 points or 0.8%, and...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Build on Wednesday's Recovery and Modest Gain, Drving Another 225 Pts Higher

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, built on its strong recovery of Wednesday afternoon that took it to single digit gains then, Thursday adding another 225 points or 1.1% to close at 20,416.21, buoyed by higher oil prices. Still, the Index remains the best part of 500 points below all time record highs hit in early September.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD recovers the 1.1550 despite higher US T-bond yields

The market sentiment is in risk-on mode, European equities finished in the green. Higher US T-bond yields, put a lid on the single currency rise, against the greenback. US Initial Jobless Claims dropped more than expected, adding to the positive US labor market outlook. After two consecutive days of printing...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

US debt ceiling deal helps FTSE rebound from tough Wednesday

London’s top index regained lost ground on Thursday as it bounced back from a bruising performance on Wednesday.The FTSE 100 added 82.17 points, a 1.2% gain, after energy prices eased, taking pressure off traders.It pushed the index up to 7,078.04, just over the 7,077 that it had ended on Tuesday, erasing the losses of Wednesday’s brutal session.The rise was fuelled in London by mining giants like Rio Tinto Anglo American and Antofagasta, who were cheered by events in Washington and on energy markets.Fears that Republicans in the US Senate might block the debt ceiling from being raised – a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader and Kentucky Republican, effectively ended worries - for now - around the debt ceiling by announcing that Republicans would not filibuster an increase. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet virtually before the end of the year, according to reports.
STOCKS

