CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Close Update: US Stocks Mixed Wednesday as Rebound Attempts Falter, Treasury Yields Hold at Three-Month Highs

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 7 days ago

US stocks ended mixed Wednesday as several attempts to recover Tuesday's losses lost momentum while government bond yields held near a three-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3% to 34,390.72 and the S&P 500 was up by 0.2% to 4,359.46 while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2% at 14,512.44 in a choppy session. Utilities was the top gainer, while materials was the biggest decliner.

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

S&P 500 Makes Big Comeback as McConnell Offers Debt Ceiling Olive Branch

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rebounded strongly to end higher Wednesday, after Republican lawmakers softened their stance on a debt ceiling extension, paving the way to a possible deal that would avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.30%...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Wall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell; Oil Prices, Bond Yields Weigh on Sentiment

US stocks were set for a downbeat session Wednesday as rising oil prices fueled inflation concerns and a surge in bond yields weighed on the technology sector. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slumped 275 points or 0.8%, S&P futures declined 38 points or 0.9%, while Nasdaq futures fell 144 points or 1%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Edging Higher Just Ahead of Wednesday Close

Technology stocks reversed all of their morning declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing 0.2% in late trade this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was falling 0.2%. In company news, Acuity Brands (AYI) rose nearly 11% after the electronic monitors and components company reported improved...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Price Index#Rebound Attempts Falter#The Nasdaq Composite#Utilities#Us Treasury#Federal Reserve Chair#Bloomberg#Dltr#Nxp Semiconductors#Nxpi
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly But 10-Year Rate Holds Above 1.5%

On Thursday, weekly jobless claims data is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. August's consumer credit data is then due out at 3 p.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Thursday, but the 10-year rate held above the 1.5% mark, as investors remained focused on jobs data.
ECONOMY
investing.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
erienewsnow.com

Dow jumps more than 450 points as stocks attempt rebound

Stocks staged a rebound Tuesday, rallying across the board as Wall Street tries to bounce back from a sell-off at the start of the week. In early afternoon trading, the Dow was up some 480 points, or 1.4%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.6%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.7%. In...
STOCKS
IBTimes

US Stocks Rebound In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks were up in Tuesday's early trading on Wall Street following a disappointing Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 143.00 to 34013.00 as of 9:30 a.m. The S&P 500 rose 17.00 points to 4308.50. The Nasdaq was up 43.00 to 14,505.25.
STOCKS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Wall Street Close: US Stock Indices bounced back, despite higher US bond yields

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones, and the Nasdaq posted gains between 0.92% and 1.30%. Chinese real-estate woes dented the market sentiment in the Asian session. US Stocks rose despite higher US T-bond yields. Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple recovered from Monday’s losses. Tuesday was a turnaround for equities as...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

US Stocks Advance Ahead of Close as Tech Shares Recover

US stocks were on course to close higher Tuesday as technology shares recouped their losses on Monday, while treasury yields jumped after an unexpected rise in Institute for Supply Management's US services index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 1.2% higher at 34,393.02, the S&P 500 was up 1.2% to...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

US Futures Rebound After Tech Rout

US stock futures were higher Tuesday, setting the stage for a rebound after a rise in treasury yields fueled a selloff in the technology sector. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.4%, S&P futures increased 0.4%, and Nasdaq futures gained 0.4%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 2% on Monday.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Gain 130 Pts, Buoyed By Renewed Buying In Tech and Higher Oil Prices

As it has on many recent days, Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, lost ground over the last hour -- to the effect of about 30 points on this particular Tuesday. Still, it closed up 130 points, buoyed by renewed buying of technology stocks after they bore the brunt of Monday's sell off. The resources heavy index was also buoyed by the highest prices for oil in seven years, although gains were probably capped on lower gold prices.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy