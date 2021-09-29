Close Update: US Stocks Mixed Wednesday as Rebound Attempts Falter, Treasury Yields Hold at Three-Month Highs
US stocks ended mixed Wednesday as several attempts to recover Tuesday's losses lost momentum while government bond yields held near a three-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3% to 34,390.72 and the S&P 500 was up by 0.2% to 4,359.46 while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2% at 14,512.44 in a choppy session. Utilities was the top gainer, while materials was the biggest decliner.www.investorsobserver.com
