People on the Move
Patina Solutions is pleased to announce Bill Hughes has been named Managing Director. Bill builds client relationships and provides executive talent from Patina’s community of 30,000 professionals. For the last 6 years, Bill served as Patina’s Senior Director of Talent Solutions, having more than 15 years of executive search and talent acquisition experience. He is passionate about helping Wisconsin-based companies, from start-ups to Fortune 500, with consulting and executive search needs.www.bizjournals.com
