You would think the circus is in town with all the clowns headed to Opryland Resort and Convention Center. But no, it’s just a gathering of anti-vaxxers and like-minded proponents of alternative medical facts. The Truth About Cancer convention will descend on the convention center from Oct. 22 to 24, and you can bet speakers will spread just about everything but accurate information — that's a guarantee when Eric Trump and Roger Stone are two of your keynote speakers.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO