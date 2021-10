TONIGHT: A rather nice day for the Ohio Valley this past Tuesday as the sunshine was around with a few clouds providing some eye candy for everyone. We also stayed dry and should trend that way, even as we head into the overnight hours. Skies will stay clear with a chance for some fog to form once again. A key contributor to the fog is the muggy air around. Dew point temperatures will remain in the mid 60s for the rest of the week, it may feel like early June for some of us even. Overnight low temps will range in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another nice day is expected tomorrow with a few scattered showers possible in the afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO