Man Arrested After Pursuit Ends In Christian County

Deputies have released the name of a man that was charged after he led law enforcement on a pursuit crossing into Kentucky from Tennessee Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tennessee law enforcement was in pursuit on Interstate 24 of a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Charlie Sabb that had warrants for assault of a police officer. Sabb fled into Kentucky where traffic was stopped due to a non-injury motor vehicle accident. Deputies say they were looking for the vehicle in stopped traffic when Sabb pulled into the median and fled from them.