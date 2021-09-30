CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Fortune Publishes their Most Disgusting Bitcoin Article Yet. Here’s Why.

By Eduardo Próspero
bitcoinist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought Fortune couldn’t sink any lower with their Bitcoin slander, the publication tries to relate a neutral technology to “the alt-right” and “white supremacists.” Is this what journalism has devolved into? Unfortunately, in the case of Fortune, the answer is yes. This is not the first time they have used their publication as a weapon. They’ve tried to slander Bitcoin numerous times before, and there’s a concrete reason for that.

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Mark Cuban explains how 'not all crypto is the same'

Business titan and billionaire investor Mark Cuban joined FOX Business on Monday, spelling out his views on how not all digital currencies are the same and sharing his take on how cryptocurrencies might shape the future. "Bitcoin's a little bit of a different animal as crypto as a whole," Cuban...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
bitcoinist.com

$50K Fakeout? Bitcoin Trading Volume Isn’t Picking Up With Price Action

October has brought in a new surge in the bullish sentiment, in a couple of days, Bitcoin has returned to the $50,000. This signals the beginning of a new up-only season but could spell caution for the most experienced operators. Related Reading | Bitcoin Hash Rate Might Make New ATH...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Bitcoin Magazine#Fortune
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Bitcoin Jumped Above $50,000 Today

One of the largest banks in the country is launching cryptocurrency custody services. The news helped to drive the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) up 5% to over $51,000 on Tuesday. So what. U.S. Bank, a subsidiary of financial giant U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) with over $8.6 trillion in assets under custody...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

China Can’t Regulate Virtual Worlds – The Pros of Decentralized Metaverses

China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies has reached a new level of intensity in recent weeks. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has previously decided to prohibit financial institutions from dealing in virtual currencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. More recently, the PBOC has attempted to shut down cryptocurrency transactions and mining entirely.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
China
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Bitcoin price extended its increase above $49,000 against the US Dollar. BTC might continue to rally and it could even surpass the $50,000 resistance in the near term. Bitcoin climbed higher above the $47,500 and $48,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

He thinks the Evergrande fallout could hit crypto too. Jim Cramer is not one of those financial experts who consistently warns against buying cryptocurrency. The Mad Money host and former hedge fund manager told fans this year that he owns both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). However, the popular TV...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy