Cubs looking to cap season series vs. Pirates with another win

Central Illinois Proud
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cubs are no longer staring hard at an ugly, double-figure losing streak to end their season. With four games left, including a series finale Thursday at Pittsburgh before a weekend series against St. Louis, the Cubs (68-90) picked up a 3-2 win over the Pirates on Wednesday that ended a seven-game losing streak.

THE CENTURY CLUB: The Cubs’ win Wednesday was the Pirates’ 99th of 2021. If the Cubs win today, that would make the Pirates the fourth 100-loss club this year (also the Orioles, Diamondbacks and Rangers). That would tie the MLB record for most 100-loss teams in a season (2019, Orioles, Royals, Tigers, Marlins).
Steele, Cubs cruise by Pirates: Justin Steele breezed through seven shutout innings and the Cubs scored six runs in the second inning Thursday night, beating Pittsburgh 9-0 and sending the Pirates to their 100th loss of the season. Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches. The rookie left-hander, who hadn’t gone more than five innings in eight major-league starts, bounced back after allowing six runs and seven hits against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 24. Sergio Alcántara drove in three runs, two coming on a homer to right off Miguel Yajure (0-2) that gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the six-run second. Steele helped his own cause with a single and scored on a groundout by Frank Schwindel, Rafael Ortega took home on a double steal, Willson Contreras had an RBI double and Matt Duffy made it 7-0 with a single.
Michael Chavis
Derek Shelton
Chicago Cubs
Baseball
