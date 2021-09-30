Cubs looking to cap season series vs. Pirates with another win

Steele, Cubs cruise by Pirates: Justin Steele breezed through seven shutout innings and the Cubs scored six runs in the second inning Thursday night, beating Pittsburgh 9-0 and sending the Pirates to their 100th loss of the season. Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches. The rookie left-hander, who hadn’t gone more than five innings in eight major-league starts, bounced back after allowing six runs and seven hits against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 24. Sergio Alcántara drove in three runs, two coming on a homer to right off Miguel Yajure (0-2) that gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the six-run second. Steele helped his own cause with a single and scored on a groundout by Frank Schwindel, Rafael Ortega took home on a double steal, Willson Contreras had an RBI double and Matt Duffy made it 7-0 with a single.

