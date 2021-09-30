AL-best Rays look to keep rolling against Astros

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIt was a foregone conclusion that the Tampa Bay Rays would not only earn home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs but also set a club record for wins. That didn’t negate the significance of the moment on Wednesday when the Rays beat the host Houston Astros 7-0 to clinch the best record in the AL and notch their 98th victory. The Rays had already claimed the AL East title. There was one bit of business left this regular season.

