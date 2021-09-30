AL-best Rays look to keep rolling against Astros

The Tampa Bay Rays spent the weekend partying in front of the hometown crowd and swept the Miami Marlins in the process. The Rays locked up the American League East for the second year in a row and now the only thing left remaining is the number one seed in the American League. The Rays hold a 6.0 game lead over the Houston Astros with six games remaining so the Rays need one win or one loss by the Astros to get home field until the World Series. The Rays travel to Houston to take on the Astros for that right.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO