Pregnant for the Second Time Kylie Jenner Describes Motherhood as 'One of the Best Things'

Although Kylie Jenner was secretive about her first pregnancy, the expecting mom is eager to share her experiences with fans this time. The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently opened up about motherhood.

Being a young mother can be stressful for many reasons, and Kylie Jenner has having to be the perfect mom in the public eye as one of her concerns. However, it seems that the 24-year-old billionaire has motherhood on lock.

Jenner has showcased her excellent maternal skills with her toddler, Stormi, over the past three years. Now, she is advising other expecting moms and letting fans into her thoughts on motherhood.

Kylie Jenner recently announced that she is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott to her fans on Instagram. Speculations of the news had been spreading for months, so fans were ready for the exciting reveal.

However, not as many fans could have guessed what was to come from the cosmetics mogul. Jenner subsequently launched a seven-piece baby care collection to hone in motherhood in her brand truly.

Consequently, the TV personality spoke to Elle Magazine about the collection that includes travel cases, shampoos, conditioners, and towels. She also let fans into her views on being a mom by describing her experience with her daughter:

“Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

In addition to gushing about her calling for motherhood, the young expecting mom offered some advice to other expecting moms. The Kylie Baby founder encouraged them to be gentle with themselves and take things one step at a time.

It seems that Jenner has most things down when it comes to caring for her child. This is no surprise since sources close to the “KUWTK” star shared that she was thrilled for her second pregnancy, revealing her attitude towards it:

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom.”

Jenner, who hid her first pregnancy from the public, also opened up about motherhood being part of her plan. She revealed that although the world may have been concerned with her being pregnant at twenty, it is what she wanted.

Unfortunately, concerns over how she would influence other young women were part of why she kept her first pregnancy hidden. Thankfully, she got to share the joys of her journey in a video after Stormi’s birth.

Although Jenner is more open about her recent pregnancy, she is still keeping some things to herself. For example, she revealed that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott are waiting to determine the baby’s gender.

For now, fans can marvel over Jenner’s growing baby bump on her social media accounts. They can also catch a glimpse of Jenner in mom mode for her Kylie Baby campaign video featuring her daughter, Stormi.