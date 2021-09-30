Yogurt-Infused Fruit Snacks

Fresh and baked apples, pears and roasted radishes are healthy and tasty fall snacks. Fall is a terrific time for snacks based on seasonal fruits and veggies. The beginning of fall means cooler temperatures and the end of summer produce. "That doesn't mean you have to give up on healthful, plant-based snack choices," says Sharon Palmer, a registered dietitian based in the Los Angeles area. She's the author of the books "The Plant-Powered Diet" and "Plant-Powered for Life," and also writes The Plant-Powered Dietitian blog. "There are plenty of plant foods – such as pears, apples, nuts and persimmons – that are minimally processed and offer seasonal, delicious snack options. You can use them to grab and go, pack them in a backpack or gym bag, or healthfully nosh them in your home office."
