Stephen L. Chambers NORTH CLARENDON — Stephen L. Chambers, 70, died Sept. 20, 2021, at his home. He was born May 13, 1951, in Springfield, the son of Richard and Phyllis (Brown) Chambers. He was employed by J&L Machine Tool in Springfield and also worked at General Electric Co. for 17 years as a toolmaker but was forced to retire early due to multiple sclerosis. Mr. Chambers was a member of The Brick Church of North Clarendon. He enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and the Boston Red Sox. Survivors include his wife, Gloria (French) Chambers; three children, Zachery Chambers, Vicki Wolinsky, both of Essex Junction, Jason Chambers, of North Clarendon; six siblings, Richard Chambers Jr., of Clermont, Florida, Andrew Chambers, of North Clarendon, Phillip Chambers, of Poultney, Anthony Chambers, of Fair Haven, Diane Tyrrell, of Proctorsville, Sue Morin, of Springfield; and six grandchildren. A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at The Brick Church in North Clarendon. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.