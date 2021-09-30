CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePatrick H. Seal SALEM, Ohio — Patrick H. Seal, 77, was carried home by Jesus Sept. 19, 2021. Patrick was a U.S. Navy veteran, proud of his country and his God. He is survived by the love of his life, Jamie (Vietmeier) Carman Seal; his children, Patrice (James) Dillon, of Florida, Pamela (Scott) Brileya and Paul Seal, both of Vermont, Perry (Lori) Seal, of Tennessee; stepchildren, Brandi Cook, Dillon Ketchum, Levi Ketchum and John Ketchum, all of Salem, and Patrick Wise, of Vermont. He will also be missed by his granddaughter, Pamela Dillon, and step-grandchildren, Jordyn and Madi Stewart. In addition to his parents, Dolph and Bertha (Huff) Seal, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Paula Ann (Benson) Seal, who died in 1999; an infant daughter, Pammy Seal; and all nine of his siblings. A private family service with military honors was held in Salem. In Vermont, a graveside service will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery Wednesday, Oct. 6, at noon; family and friends are welcome. A reception will be held immediately following at Sam’s Steakhouse in Ludlow. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

