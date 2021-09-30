CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Stuns in Flowing Gold Gown at the World Premiere of the Latest James Bond Film

By Laura Beatham
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a night out attending the premiere of the latest James Bond film, and all eyes were on Duchess Kate in a gorgeous gold gown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, enjoyed an evening out on Tuesday, September 28, to watch the premiere of the newest James Bond movie, "No Time To Die."

The royal couple joined Prince Charles and Duchess Camila Parker Bowles and the star-studded cast on the red carpet for the premiere held at Royal Albert Hall in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYHFU_0cCc7uuD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVVUL_0cCc7uuD00

The Cambridges shared a few inside looks into their evening on Instagram, including a family photo with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwell as well as a video compilation of short clips from the night.

Alongside the photo of the royals at the event, the Cambridges shared "No Time To Die" was the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, but the last time Daniel Craig would take on the role. They wrote:

"It showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T957m_0cCc7uuD00

The Cambridges' Instagram post also explained that the film's world premiere benefitted charities supporting former and serving members of the Secret Intelligence, the Security Service, and GCHQ.

All four royal family members looked elegant and smart on the red carpet. Prince William and his father opted for classic suits and bowties, while Duchess Camila looked elegant in a light blue and embellished floor-length gown.

The royal family met many of the cast members during the evening...

However, the Duchess of Cambridge stole the show and had all eyes on her as she graced the red carpet in a stunning flowing gold gown made by designer Jenny Packham.

The dress featured a dramatic neckline and a cape detail. The outfit was complemented by her dark brown hair styled into a classic up-do. The overall look was completed with a pair of gorgeous dangling earrings.

The Cambridges' comment section was flooded with support and love from fans. Many were blown away by Duchess Kate's gown choice and let it be known in the comments.

One eager royal watcher remarked, "Kate has totally owned the red carpet," while another stated that the mother of three and wife to the future king looked like a gorgeous queen.

Kate wasn't the only person who turned heads on the carpet. Star of the movie, Daniel Craig channeled his special agent character and looked very sophisticated in a pink velvet suit jacket.

The royal family met many of the cast members during the evening, including the star himself. The pair also met Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas as they wrote the theme song for the movie.

