Get your phone out and go follow these Instagram cats, right meow
Back in the day, when I was still a young, bright-eyed journalist, and somehow had the time to spare, I wrote a regular blog feature for the Inlander called "Cat Friday," which some of you may remember. Each week, I posted adorable feline-focused content on everything from cats living at local businesses to updates on the celebrity cats of the day, from Lil' Bub to Grumpy Cat. (May their sweet souls romp playfully across the Rainbow Bridge, for all of eternity.)www.inlander.com
