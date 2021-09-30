CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Get your phone out and go follow these Instagram cats, right meow

By More by Chey Scott
inlander.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the day, when I was still a young, bright-eyed journalist, and somehow had the time to spare, I wrote a regular blog feature for the Inlander called "Cat Friday," which some of you may remember. Each week, I posted adorable feline-focused content on everything from cats living at local businesses to updates on the celebrity cats of the day, from Lil' Bub to Grumpy Cat. (May their sweet souls romp playfully across the Rainbow Bridge, for all of eternity.)

www.inlander.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Elite Daily

45 Captions For Your Cat's Instagram For Even Meow Likes On Your Purrfect Snaps

It’s no secret that cats are internet naturals, and you’ve probably spent hours scrolling through hilarious and adorable cat videos on TikTok and Instagram. If you happen to have a fur baby of your own at home, it’s time to make them a star by posting your own pet content with cute captions for your cat’s Instagram. Not only will a dedicated account for sharing photos of your kitten sleeping, playing, or getting a case of the zoomies in the middle of the night bring more joy to the internet, but it’ll also free up tons of space on your phone.
PETS
hypebeast.com

Instagram Pauses Development of 'Instagram Kids' Following Backlash

Instagram is temporarily halting the development of a new version of its app designed for children, according to a video and blog post shared by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, on Monday. “We’re going to take a step back and we’re going to take that time to talk and listen...
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Go Live on Instagram

With Instagram’s Go Live option, you can start a video broadcast of yourself and let people on this platform watch and interact with it. We’ll show you how to do this on your iPhone, iPad, and Android phone. When you go live, Instagram notifies some of your followers so they...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Pets & Animals
techxplore.com

Would you take a Facebook or Instagram break? Why civil rights groups want you to log out

Would you log off from Facebook and Instagram for a day? How about three?. Social justice and civil rights groups are urging consumers to join a nationwide boycott starting Nov. 10 to protest what they say is the social media giant's failure to address the destructive role it plays in American life, from the deadly COVID pandemic to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
INTERNET
Black Hills Pioneer

Caring for Your Cat for a Lifetime

(Family Features) Just like humans need to see the doctor, cats need to see the veterinarian at least yearly, though some need to be seen more frequently. Even so, more than 50% of cats don’t receive veterinary care on a regular basis, according to the American Association of Feline Practitioners.
PETS
foxbaltimore.com

Report: Here's why you can't get to Facebook or Instagram right now

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Facebook and Instagram have been down for hours, affecting millions of users around the world. We now have a little more insight into what the exact problem is. According to tech journalist Brian Krebs, the systems used to tell your phone or computer how to connect with...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat People#Grumpy Cat#Meow#Canadian#Rockies
Android Central

Instagram Video is your new space for content as IGTV gets rebranded

Facebook is getting rid of IGTV and merging it with feed videos. The new "Instagram Video" combines the app's media efforts into one tab. Instagram is also introducing new video editing features for videos. After Facebook's outage took Instagram down for a good portion of the day, the app is...
INTERNET
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy