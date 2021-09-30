CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was convicted Thursday and sentenced to a year of house arrest for illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid, will appeal the ruling, his lawyer said. The court said Sarkozy would be allowed to serve the one-year sentence at home...

