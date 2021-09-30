Lady Warriors win two over weekend

The Lady Warriors came in with just one loss on its record last week. Three games in three days is a challenge for any team. The group came out 2-1, but they did lose to one of their biggest rivals, the Sandia Prep Sun Devils, during a Friday afternoon game with a 2-1 defeat. Thursday’s game against the Goddard Lady Rockets was a 4-2 victory and the squad bookended the weekend with an early Saturday morning win against the Aztec Ladys resulted in a 4-2 victory.