Cover picture for the articleAdmirably different and the interior is a fantastic place to be. Striking looks. Four-cylinder powertrains aren’t the most refined and are extremely thirsty. That’s often tediously self-explanatory with new car launches these days, but this is actually something completely fresh to add to the smorgasbord of SUVs currently on offer. As you’ll probably know by now, Genesis is the posh branch of Hyundai-Kia that has been going its own way since 2015, although it’s only been in the UK since mid-2021. Think of it as what Lexus is to Toyota or what Infiniti is to Nissan.

Top Speed

CARS
2020newsuv.com

2023 Genesis GV80: What’s New?

The 2023 Genesis GV80 is an upcoming midsize luxury SUV that will hit markets next year. This model is attractive, and it features a long lineup of standard features. Actually, it has a pretty awesome and elegantly appointed cabin, including a big 14.5-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, satellite radio, and synthetic leather seating surfaces.
CARS
Telegraph

Genesis GV70 review: the premium SUV that dares to be a little different

You want a premium SUV, just like all the other school run mums and dads have, but you don’t want the same one. Everyone has a BMW X3, Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLC or Volvo XC60 these days. If you want something different, there’s only the Jaguar F-Pace, Lexus NX or Alfa Romeo Stelvio – and now the Genesis GV70.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2021 Genesis GV80 Review, Pricing, and Specs

2021 Genesis GV80 ($48,900 – $65,550) Pro: The GV80 is a long list of standard and available features. It also provides some stiff competition. Con: Buyers might not be on board with this new luxury brand yet. Also has a small third row seat. The GV80 is not a Mercedes-Benz....
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

12 cool features of the Genesis GV60

The Genesis brand is still trying to distinguish itself, in both the highly competitive luxury marketplace and from its own increasingly upscale cousins at Hyundai and Kia. Being a standout becomes doubly difficult when the car is an electric vehicle built atop a modular skateboard shared with the other Hyundai Group brands. However, in our first peek at the Genesis GV60, the top dog in Hyundai's trio of E-GMP cars, we found it imbued with an astounding level of differentiation.
CARS
The Car Connection

2022 Genesis GV70 and G70 earn Top Safety Pick+ honors

The 2022 Genesis GV70 luxury compact crossover and G70 luxury compact sedan both earned Top Safety Pick+ awards from the IIHS, the insurance-industry funded safety agency announced on Thursday. A Top Safety Pick+ is considered to be the most rigorous safety recognition in the industry, and vehicles that qualify must...
CARS
topgear.com

The electric Genesis GV60 has a DRIFT MODE

The Genesis GV60 is the luxury brand’s first dedicated electric car. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Back in August, Genesis - Hyundai’s new luxury brand - gave us a glimpse of its first dedicated electric car,...
CARS
AutoGuide.com

Genesis GV70 vs Porsche Macan Comparison

This is the Genesis GV70’s sternest test yet. The Korean luxury brand’s newest (and smallest) SUV is an impressive one. The 2022 Genesis GV70 arrived this summer and immediately made an impact, leapfrogging the Japanese competition and aligning with the Germans. Its blend of unique interior design, strong tech suite, and powerful V6 engine is an enticing one. Genesis has imbued the GV70 with solid driving dynamics, too, making it genuinely fun for spirited driving.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Genesis GV60 First Look: Gee, It's an EV

Update: This post has been updated to include powertrain information for the Korean-market GV60. Genesis is no longer without a dedicated electric vehicle, as the brand pulled the wraps off of its GV60 SUV. The little electric hatch, which shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, wears bodywork that ... well let's just say it's interesting. Who knows, maybe the looks of this new Genesis will grow on us in time. There are certainly many small details that warrant praise. This includes the car's clamshell hood that envelopes the front fenders, its trick C-pillar decor, and its smart-looking rear hatch, which includes a nicely integrated rear spoiler.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Preview: Electric 2023 Genesis GV60 Charges to Production

Genesis committed to making all its new vehicles purely electric starting in 2025 with fuel-cell EVs and battery EVs, with the goal of being a 100 percent zero-emission vehicle brand by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2035. Leading its charge is the GV60, a small crossover based on an electric-only platform shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the more powerful Kia EV6.
CARS
spotlightepnews.com

A safe bet – the 2021 Genesis GV80

If there ever were a vehicle to have benefitted from a car accident, it would no doubt be the Genesis GV80. The Genesis GV80 is the luxury SUV which Tiger Woods crashed in earlier this year. With its comprehensive list of safety features, it has been named a top pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The accident, in which the 45-year-old golfer suffered serious injuries to his legs, has brought a lot of attention to the South Korean luxury vehicle manufacturer Genesis. This week’s automotive review will cover the 2021 Genesis GV80.
CARS
Top Speed

Genesis Drops the 2022 GV60 With Loads of Tech and Luxury

Genesis has been giving car shoppers a fairly convincing alternative to the established luxury brands of Mercedes, BMW, and Audi for years now. Now, Genesis has revealed the all-new GV60, and it has more tech and is more luxurious than we expected. Interior and exterior styling.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

Here are 10 great images from TG's October 2021 issue

Take your seats, it’s veteran versus upstart (and VW Golf versus VW ID.3) in this car park battle to end all battles. Ford Mustang Mach-E vs Volkswagen ID.3 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 is unique: a hatchback with the cabin space of an SUV. Here it...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

New Genesis GV60 luxury EV unveiled

Genesis has unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the Genesis GV60 which is a new luxury EV, the car comes with a coupe style design. The car certainly looks interesting from the photos. The new Genesis GV60 will be available in a choice of three different models, the top model will...
CARS
topgear.com

Aston Martin DBX – long-term-review

Is the Aston DBX 'too nice' to be a family workhorse?. Our DBX is a definite conversation starter. Everyone’s got an opinion and folk are very much divided into those who think it’s fine for Aston Martin to be making an SUV and those who think it’s a stretch too far for Britain’s most famous sports car brand. I’m very much in the former camp because with three kids, an Aston would never otherwise make sense for me.
CARS
topgear.com

The best Bond cars ever, part 5: the BMW Z8

“James Bond is a blunt instrument wielded by a government department,” his creator Ian Fleming noted. “He is quiet, hard, ruthless, sardonic and fatalistic. He likes gambling, golf and fast motor cars.”. Fleming’s character co-ordinates would be well-observed and liberally interpreted across the 24 films the world’s highest- profile fictional...
CARS
hiconsumption.com

The 12 Best Supercars You Can Actually Buy

With most performance vehicles — including rally cars, street-legal track racers, sport sedans, and more — speed is the name of the game. But when high top speeds meet high torque ratings, top-tier design, and luxury accoutrements, so-called “performance vehicles” enter into a new stratosphere, where few marques dare to tread and fewer still succeed in their endeavours. We’re talking, of course, about supercars.
CARS
themanual.com

2021 Genesis G80 Review: Ready To Be Recognized

Once upon a time, Genesis was just a fancy model in a Hyundai lineup. The Hyundai Genesis, as much as it confused people, attempted to do something bold — be a luxurious option from South Korea to take on the far more popular options from Germany. It worked. Sort of. People couldn’t get over the whole Hyundai thing. Nowadays, Genesis is a full-blown automaker, with its own distinct lineup and a hell-bent desire to upend the luxury scene.
MUSIC
topgear.com

BMW 1 Series 128ti – long-term review

The BMW 128ti makes a great second impression. Phew. Pssst. Come join me for a peek behind the curtain. A blasting away of the fourth wall of motoring journalism. In the Beforetimes, our very first go in a new car would see us flown – usually alongside a bunch of other writers from key car magazines – to an overseas location. We’d eat fancy canapes while watching a nerdy tech presentation on the car, before spending a (usually) sunny afternoon translating pie charts into driving impressions on a glorious, often mountainous road. We’d then shuttle back to the airport, idly chatting to our rival journalists about our findings before feverishly writing a review on the plane home.
CARS
topgear.com

Opinion: the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer really isn't that bad

Not even the X7 rattled the rear-drive die-hards as much as the first 2 Series. And now there's a new one. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. There’s a new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, and therefore the internet is angry. “It's such a disgrace to the brand that I refuse to believe it's even called a BMW” is one choice cut from the comments section under our news story. And the dislike isn't just reserved for its grille.
CARS

