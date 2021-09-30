CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Im Soo Jung X Lee Do Hyun communicate with mathematical calculations, in the main poster for tvN's 'Melancholia'

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 29, tvN released two main posters for the upcoming drama 'Melancholia', starring Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun. 'Melancholia' is about a mathematics teacher and a mathematics genius who overcome prejudices, creating a story even more beautiful than the study of mathematics itself. In the main posters,...

www.allkpop.com

