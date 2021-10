Denis Villeneuve prefers practical filmmaking over CGI, which means he searched far and wide to find the perfect desert to represent the planet Arrakis in his upcoming “Dune” adaptation. Arrakis is a desert planet that is home to the universe’s most valuable resource, a super-powered drug called spice that enhances human abilities and powers space flight. Villeneuve found his Arrakis in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert. The location was also used by J.J. Abrams for desert sequences in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO