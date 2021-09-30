Ed Burr named ULI North Florida’s 2021 Visionary Leader
The Urban Land Institute of North Florida announced Sept. 30 it will recognize GreenPointe Holdings LLC President and CEO Ed Burr as its 2021 Visionary Leader. “Ed has demonstrated outstanding leadership and best practices in developing thriving residential and mixed-use communities throughout Florida,” said Lori Boyer, CEO of the Downtown Investment Authority and the District Council’s 2019 Visionary Leader, in the news release.www.jaxdailyrecord.com
