Low-cost fashion chain H&M sees sales pick up after virus

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB said Thursday its in-store sales rose 14% to 55.6 million kronor ($6.3 million) in the third quarter, up from 50.9 million kronor a year ago, as store sales have started to recover after the pandemic with restrictions being eased in many markets. Online sales increased even more, up 22%.

US News and World Report

H&M's Sept Sales Hit by Supply Delays After Profit Tops Pre-Pandemic Level

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Supply disruptions hampered H&M's sales in September, the Swedish retailer said on Thursday, after its June-August profit surpassed expectations and pre-pandemic levels. Disruptions to the global economy during the pandemic have upset global supply chains, leading to shortages of goods as well as containers, storage and drivers for...
WWD

H&M Sees 158% Gain in Q3 Net Profits

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — A boycott in China and supply chain disruption continue to weigh on H&M Group, which reported a significant leap in profits for the third quarter on Thursday. The Swedish fast-fashion retailer saw its profit after financial items leap 158 percent year-on-year, to 6.09 billion Swedish kronor, or $694.8 million at current exchange, in the three months to Aug. 31.More from WWDH&M's Designer Collabs Have Caused Many A Consumer Frenzy Over the YearsAcne Studios RTW Spring 2021Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2022 “The H&M Group’s increase in profit for the quarter is mainly a result...
Footwear News

H&M Profits Jump, But China Boycott and Rising Costs Slow Path to Recovery

After a year and a half of intermittent store closures, supply chain disruptions and pandemic-related upheaval, H&M Group’s business is mostly back on track. On Thursday, the fast-fashion giant reported earnings for the quarter ended Aug. 31, with profits up 19% to 29.6 million Swedish kronor (about $3.4 million) and net sales increasing 9% to SEK 55.59 billion ($6.31 billion). These promising results were weakened, though, by product delays, rising production costs and the company’s ongoing struggles in China, where a labor-rights boycott has severely dented sales.
94.3 Jack FM

How global supply chains are falling out of fashion

MILAN (Reuters) – Fashion brands like Benetton are increasingly turning away from globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs in Asia, in a shift that could prove a lasting legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy’s Benetton is bringing production closer to home, boosting manufacturing in Serbia, Croatia, Turkey, Tunisia and...
bostonnews.net

Fast Fashion Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | H&M, Charlotte Russe, River Island, Uniqlo, Bestseller, Bershka

The Latest Released Worldwide Fast Fashion market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Fast Fashion market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Fast Fashion market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Uniqlo, River Island, Bestseller, Bershka, NewYorker, Gap, rue21, Cotton On, H&M, Charlotte Russe, Pull & Bear, New Look, Zara, Primark, Esprit, Forever 21, Topshop, Miss Selfridge, C&A, Mango & Mixxo.
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
EatThis

Walmart Is Facing These 5 Shortages Right Now

Grocery shoppers have been vocal about all the shortages they are seeing on shelves right now, and employees are joining in. Taste of Home recently asked its Facebook followers which items are hard to find right now, and thousands of people commented, many of which called out Walmart for having several shortages.
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
WTOP

Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

BEIJING (AP) — A midsize Chinese real estate developer failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders Tuesday, adding to the industry’s financial strain as one of China’s biggest developers tries to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. Fantasia Holdings Group announced it missed the payment...
Sourcing Journal

Apparel and Footwear Titans are Centralizing Suppliers, Research Shows

The hot-takes reporting on Covid’s impact in fashion prompted our team at Cornell University’s New Conversations Project to ask some long-view questions about the future of apparel. But we realized that we didn’t have enough data on the industry’s past to imagine its future. We needed to look back in order to look ahead. So we began—with support from the ILO—to plot the decades-long, pre-pandemic trajectories of industry consolidation, automation, e-commerce, sourcing patterns and labor practices. We read the academic and popular literature. We spoke with buyers and brands, suppliers, unions, worker rights advocates and regulators. The result is a new paper...
