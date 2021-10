It was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Sounders’ run in the Leagues Cup ended with a 3-2 loss against Club León on Wednesday. After beating two Liga MX clubs on the way to the final, the task of beating a third proved to be too much. Raúl Ruidíaz nearly had the lucky touch on a number of occasions, but try as he might he just couldn’t find the jackpot. In what is hopefully the team’s only time playing in the tournament as it currently exists, they leave empty handed.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO