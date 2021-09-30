CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

World shares mostly higher after US averts shutdown

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean shares and U.S. futures climbed Thursday after U.S. lawmakers moved to avert a government shutdown. Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher to 15,378.85 while the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5% to 6,593.48. In London, the FTSE 100 also gained 0.5%, to 7,146.51. The future for the Dow industrials was...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Debt ceiling: How is the US government running out of money and what happens next?

The US government is on course to run out of ways to pay its debts in a matter of days, leaving it potentially set to default for the first time in history unless Congress can work together and pass a piece of legislation to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit.The government is funded through 3 December thanks to a stopgap spending bill passed by the House and Senate; however, a separate deadline looms for the country’s ability to make payments on outstanding loans, payments which if not made would affect the US credit rating and could lead to a...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Technology Stocks#European#Dow#Republicans#Senate#House#Treasury#Asian#Japanese#Liberal Democrats#China Evergrande Group#Shengjing Bank
KCRG.com

US lawmakers avert government shutdown

The Chandler Fire Department says a small plane and helicopter crashed in the sky. Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed a vote on a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. Historic increase in food stamp benefits start in October. Updated: 58 minutes ago. People getting food stamps will see their monthly payments go...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KTLA

Biden signs legislation to avert partial government shutdown, after Congress approves funding into December

With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but delays on another continue as the political […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Grand Forks Herald

US House votes to avert government shutdown, test of Biden's agenda ahead

Some progressive Democrats vowed to vote against the bill to invest in the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure, angry that Democrats have not yet reached agreement on a multi-trillion-dollar companion bill with funding for social services and to address climate change. The House approved the measure to fund the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC6.com

House votes to approve bill to avert government shutdown

The House voted along party lines to pass a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown next week. The final vote was 220-211. The bill would fund the government through Dec. 3 and it also includes billions in emergency disaster relief and aid for Afghan evacuees. It also suspends the debt limit through December 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

US stocks futures mostly higher day after Evergrande shakes up markets

U.S. equity futures were trading mixed a day after worries about spreading contagion from troubles in China’s property market smashed an extended streak of calm in the stock market and sent the S&P 500 toward its worst day since May. On Monday, U.S. stocks logged their biggest drop since May,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy