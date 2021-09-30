Make a Note

McLean County Public Schools will be closed for Fall Break from Oct 4-8. A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic, that is administering the Moderna shot will be at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 40 Lyons Lane, Sacramento at 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 12. The vaccine is free but participants should bring insurance card and form of identification. Participants can receive first or second doses, those receiving first can come back Nov. 9 at the same time for the second shot.