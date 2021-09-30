Low-cost fashion chain H&M sees sales pick up after virus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shrinking products and rising prices. From cereal to soap, paper towels to pretzels, you might have noticed you’re not getting as much as you used to at the grocery store. Consumer blogs pointed WCCO to products like oatmeal packets of 10 cut to eight for some varieties, tuna cans from seven to five ounces, and some family size cereals slimming down from 19.3 ounces to 18.8 ounces, all evidence of inflation, or what’s known as shrinkflation. Kim Sovell, a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas, says companies have learned how consumers don’t like to pay more. “It’s...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 13 HOURS AGO