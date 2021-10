The Utah Jazz announced today the worldwide Zoom link for fans to join the Utah Jazz Open Practice at noon (MDT) on Saturday, Oct. 2. The practice will be live streamed from the Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City via Zoom to as many as 50,000 fans worldwide. During the event, fans will be able to watch head coach Quin Snyder and members of the Jazz work out in a free digital event, known as the Utah Jazz Open Practice on the Road To Tipoff presented by Udo.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO