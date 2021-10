COLORADO — Healthcare workers are now being fired for not following the state vaccine mandate. Of UCHealth’s 26,500 employees statewide, 119 employees, less than 0.5% of our workforce, did not receive one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines or receive a medical or religious exemption. Employment for these 119 employees is being terminated. This includes 32 employees in the southern Colorado region. Some who work in other healthcare facilities are concerned they could be next.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO