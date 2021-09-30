U.S. Treasury Yields Dip Following Bond Sell-Off

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday following a sell-off amid inflation fears. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slid 4 basis points 1.499%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped about 3 basis points to 2.058%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield topping 1.5%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 5 basis points higher, to 1.531%, at around 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 4.8 basis points to 2.098%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the economy would fall into a recession if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling before an default on the U.S. debt. "It would be catastrophic to not pay the government's bills," Yellen said Tuesday. "I fully expect [default] would cause a recession as well."
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told CNBC on Tuesday that the current spate of inflation won't last and ultimately will fall below the central bank's target. Inflation has been at 3.6% year over year in the past couple of months, the highest since the early 1990s, according to the Fed's preferred gauge.
While consensus among central bank policymakers remains that higher inflation is transitory, the result of a confluence of surging energy prices and global supply problems, investors have begun to seek protection, with major stock markets snapping multi-month winning streaks in September. The return of higher and less stable inflation across...
The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday.
The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July.
Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data.
The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
Amazon stock fell 2.9% on Monday, Oct. 4, its sixth straight drop in as many days. It bounced back slightly from its close price Monday evening of $3,189.78 to open at $3,204.50. Similarly, Apple has...
(Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said it was “utterly essential” for Congress to lift the federal debt limit ahead of an Oct. 18 deadline to avoid U.S. default, but added that she opposes using a loophole in U.S. currency law to resolve the crisis. Yellen told...
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that Oct. 18 remains the date she is likely to run out of resources to stave off an unprecedented default on the nation's debt without congressional action to raise the debt limit. She rejected the idea of minting a $1 trillion coin to avoid a default.Appearing on CNBC Yellen said that if a default were to occur “I fully expect it would cause a recession as well” along with preventing the government from paying benefits to 50 million Social Security recipients and meeting the government's other bills.She said it would be “catastrophic”...
On Monday morning, President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to raise or suspend the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said something’s gotta give because, in around two weeks, the Treasury won’t have enough money to pay all its bills — and this is spending Congress has already approved.
Low Treasury yields are up sharply because they have been 'overdue for a correction,' says Jean Boivin's team at the BlackRock Investment Institute, pointing to the quick nature of the U.S. economic restart from pandemic shutdowns.
The major averages rebounded on Tuesday following a technology-centered market rout in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 430 points, earning back all of Monday's losses. The S&P 500 rose 1.25% and the Nasdaq Composite rallied roughly 1.4%. Mega-cap technology names were solidly in the green...
An independent investigator will look into whether Federal Reserve officials broke the law with financial trades last year that have come under congressional scrutiny and sharp criticism from outside the central bank. The Federal Reserve’s Office of the Inspector General will investigate “whether trading activity by certain senior officials was in compliance with both the relevant ethics rules and the law,” the Fed said Monday. The inspector general is an independent agency.“We welcome this review,” the central bank said, "and will accept and take appropriate actions based on its findings.”Last week, regional Federal Reserve bank presidents Robert Kaplan and...
