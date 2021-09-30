Mother of children decapitated in California last year charged in their killings, authorities say
A mother was charged this week in the killings of her son and daughter who were found decapitated last year at their California home, authorities said Wednesday. The mom, Natalie Brothwell, 44, who has been living in Arizona, was arrested Tuesday at her home in Tucson. She will be held at the Pima County Jail pending extradition back to California, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.www.foxnews.com
