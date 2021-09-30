CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of children decapitated in California last year charged in their killings, authorities say

By David Aaro
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother was charged this week in the killings of her son and daughter who were found decapitated last year at their California home, authorities said Wednesday. The mom, Natalie Brothwell, 44, who has been living in Arizona, was arrested Tuesday at her home in Tucson. She will be held at the Pima County Jail pending extradition back to California, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

GOC58
5d ago

What I said concerning the mother, the same goes for the father. Very sick individuals who need help and need to repent and ask God's Forgiveness and while they are in prison, they need to turn their lives totally over to following Christ and live His Holy Gospel or they will be Judged by Jesus and cast into hell with the devil for all eternity!

Lori Woo
5d ago

Not sure I agree....there is zero honorable acts in this case. What father would show pictures of their beheaded siblings that young, 8&9? That horrendous picture will stick in their minds forever...and bad judgement on dad's part! Also, I give credit that police do thorough investigations and then found the dad responsible. Later with more evidence the mother was also held responsible. Just my thoughts!!

Nate S
5d ago

Send this woman to Afghanistan wearing an LGBT shirt please.

