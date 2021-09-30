Mother of children decapitated in California last year charged in their killings, authorities say

There were two times in my life when I came within a trigger pull of being shot by the police. In both cases, I had not foreseen the lightning unfolding of events that left me exposed and at the mercy of officers. In those moments, the shock was such that there was a lag in my brain’s ability to comprehend what was taking place right in front of me. When my brain did catch up, I realized that the underlying cause for these misunderstandings was my deafness.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO