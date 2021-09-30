CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Do You Dress Up Your Animal? (Gallery)

By Sarah J
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some animals need sweaters, like hairless cats but some just look so sweet they need one right? I'm not really sure how it starts. I attempted to get my dog Gary into a sweater and he just ended up with one leg caught in the neck after I set him free to roam around the house.

kffm.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

And the Favorite Karaoke Spot in Yakima is…

A form of entertainment, offered typically by bars and clubs, in which people take turns to sing popular songs into a microphone over prerecorded backing tracks. It's your moment to shine, maybe you need a bit of liquid courage (alcohol) or you have no need. Perhaps you've been singing certain songs in the shower for years and are now ready to take it to the next level. I was recently invited to a Karaoke birthday party and I have to admit, now I want one! Sometimes these spots even have competitions with cash prizes so if I hear of one around these parts, I will for sure keep you in the loop.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

More Haunted Spots Across the Yakima Valley

Have you ever been to the Yakama Nation Cultural Center before? Apparently, Alxayx Diavolikis experienced some sort of unexplained creepiness in the movie theatre and also the library. He's also heard that the gift shop area is very active!. Downtown Underground. The oldest section of Yakima has tunnels running underneath...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

The Hoarders Are Back! 5 More Things You Might Not Find This Fall

"The hoarders are back! The hoarders are back!" - Pauleesha Revere. This is getting ridiculous! It is becoming hard to find a plethora of goods in the Yakima Valley due to not only shipping delays because of the pandemic; we can add hoarding to the list. Last month, we explored several things we expect to go flying off the shelves this fall due to greedy folks snatching up more than one of the things like toilet paper rolls, yeast, bottles of water, and room heaters. We were right about the gasoline shortages, sadly. Here are five more items we think you can add to the list!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Are You Trying to Lose Weight Right Now?

Day one of the rest of your life. Are you one of those people who just LOVES to eat? Me too! I honestly thought I would always be a big girl until four years ago when I finally got it together and lost around 60 pounds. It took five slow and steady months of tracking what I was eating AND working out to get there but I did it! And then I slowly started to pack it back on.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Yakima, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Yakima, WA
107.3 KFFM

Toxic Plants in WA to Keep Away From Your Pets

We love our animals SO much and to have them taken away prematurely is the worst thing ever. If your animals love hanging around in your yard or you've got livestock in your fields, are you aware of the plants and shrubs that could do some serious damage to them in this area?
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

You Don’t Need to Leave Yakima for Great Cheesesteaks!

Who's hungry? Foodie Fridays with Sarah J powered by Coca-Cola of Yakima and Tri-Cities has me traveling all over the Yakima Valley searching out the brand new spots, the hidden gems, and the oldies but goodies of the food valley! Feel free to send me a message, like Tara did this morning with the next spot I need to hit up @sarahjthedj or via our app or on our social media. I love food and everyone's got to eat, so let's go!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

What’s the Correct Way to Eat a Tamale?

If you've eaten a tamale you already know but have you ever heard the story of the white girl on 1st street?. Back about five years ago I was working with this incredible lady who we will call Carey J. She had just moved to town from Oregon to work in Yakima and got a little lost on 1st street her first day in town.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Scaredy Cat#Dog
107.3 KFFM

Yakima’s Sneaky Bootleg Restaurants: Why Are They Hiding in Plain Sight?

If you've ever ordered from Door Dash, UberEats, or GrubHub, you may have noticed the names of some interesting new restaurants popping up in Yakima. Reader beware: These are not new restaurants, they are sneaky bootleg restaurants! I call them bootlegs because they are listed under knock-off names. I know a good quality knock-off when I see it, just like those knock-off purses you can buy in Chinatown in Manhattan. I've seen at least EIGHT knock-off "bootleg" restaurants on Door Dash, especially.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Woman Uses Hack to Open Can of Beer on Tik Tok, Nearly 150K Views

I know people that actually use their TEETH to open up bottle tops and aluminum beer cans. Yikes! Just think, all this time, they could have been using one of these things!. That's right, thanks to a Tik Tok video from Yakima user, @itscakeyy, I now know that you can use the sliver of an edge from one of those keychain bottle openers to open up a can of beer by its lid. The concept is so genius and so obvious, yet I have never, ever thought of using it that way, and I actually consider myself kinda smart!
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
107.3 KFFM

Want a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to Central Washington State Fair?

The Central Washington State Fair is happening Friday, September 24th through Sunday, October 3rd in Yakima!. After missing out on the fair last year thanks to COVID, everyone is excited that the Fair is coming back, and Yakima's #1 Hit Music Station - 107.3 KFFM wants to be sure your family gets a chance to win tickets!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Things Everyone Should Do Before Winning $10,000

Your chance to win up to $10,000 is coming on Sept. 20. That gives you just enough time to prepare for a potential life change once you're sitting on top of a big pile of cash. Here are 10 things everyone should do before winning $10,000. 1. Know how many...
HOBBIES
107.3 KFFM

74 Murals You Can Take a Selfie in Front of in Yakima [PHOTOS]

Have you ever been visiting someplace out of town and took a picture of yourself in front of a cool selfie wall? My hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, has a popular mural selfie wall that has recently become the go-to place for a selfie. It's called the Nashville "What Lifts You" Wings Mural, designed by Kelsey Montague. Country/Pop superstar Taylor Swift help make the mural popular when she posted up in front of it a few years back. There's a few in other big cities where people flock to for a selfie, including artist Candice Thomas' Crown Act Wall in southeast Washington D.C., and the ever-infamous Gum Wall in Seattle's Pike Place. I took my 10-year-old daughter, Willow, to the Gum Wall and asked her to pose for a pic. On the drive back to Yakima I thought to myself, "Yakima NEEDS a selfie wall, too!" I even wrote about it on my personal Facebook page:
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Little Lad From Starburst’s Weird ‘Berries and Cream’ Commercial’ Goes Viral on TikTok

No, that Lord Farquaad haircut-sportin' Little Lad obsessed with berries and cream was not a collective fever dream. Millennials might remember that back in 2007, Starburst launched a weird commercial starring a short British lad who danced and sang about their at-the-time new Berries and Cream fruit candy flavor. With his Peter Pan collar and sharp bob cut hair, the Little Lad clapped and squealed as he burst into song about the new flavor.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy