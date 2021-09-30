Do You Dress Up Your Animal? (Gallery)

Have you ever been visiting someplace out of town and took a picture of yourself in front of a cool selfie wall? My hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, has a popular mural selfie wall that has recently become the go-to place for a selfie. It's called the Nashville "What Lifts You" Wings Mural, designed by Kelsey Montague. Country/Pop superstar Taylor Swift help make the mural popular when she posted up in front of it a few years back. There's a few in other big cities where people flock to for a selfie, including artist Candice Thomas' Crown Act Wall in southeast Washington D.C., and the ever-infamous Gum Wall in Seattle's Pike Place. I took my 10-year-old daughter, Willow, to the Gum Wall and asked her to pose for a pic. On the drive back to Yakima I thought to myself, "Yakima NEEDS a selfie wall, too!" I even wrote about it on my personal Facebook page:

YAKIMA, WA ・ 24 DAYS AGO