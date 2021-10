BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox haven’t played in a playoff game since 2018, and at the moment, the team is barely hanging on to their postseason lives after being swept by the Yankees over the weekend. But given how the schedule shakes out for Boston and its Wild Card competition over the final week of the regular season, chances are the Red Sox will still be playing some October baseball. (Not counting the three October games against the Nationals to close out the regular season, of course.) And despite that three-game sweep that flip-flopped the Sox and the Yankees in the...

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO