The Immortal Reckoning

Woman Crush Wednesday: Laura Benanti Delivers a Powerful Performance in 'Worth'. While the temperatures are dropping as we charge right into Fall, the new movies and shows coming out on your favorite streaming services are getting hotter than ever! With each Woman Crush Wednesday we highlight an actress who is working hard to help make these titles into the out-of-this-world hits we’re enjoying week in and week out, and this time around, we’re celebrating a wonderful woman who is at the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful professional acting career. Make sure to burn this delightfully alliterative name into your brains as you give it up for her, your latest WCW, the luminous Lou Llobell!

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO