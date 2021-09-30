The Immortal Reckoning
You're invited to the grand opening of the Blackwell's exhibition of rare artifacts related to the occult and supernatural. Be the first to see their most prized acquisition, the legendary Hecate Tablet and mystical Book of Shadows. Believers claim that these artifacts can lift the veil between the mortal and immortal worlds giving their owner the ultimate power over all beings. Is it true? Find out for yourself. Opt in for a more interactive experience.www.sfstation.com
