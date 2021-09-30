CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Angels & Airwaves

SFStation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a reminder, Angels & Airwaves is fronted by Tom DeLonge (formerly of blink 182), and also consist of Ilan Rubin (drums) (Nine Inch Nails), David Kennedy (guitar) (Box Car Racer) and Matt Rubano (bass) (Taking Back Sunday). This is their first album in six years and will come out September 24th.

www.sfstation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Watch Angels & Airwaves’ dazzling Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance

Ahead of their U.S. tour starting this week (while also continuing to promote brand-new sixth album LIFEFORMS), Angels & Airwaves stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a genuinely dazzling performance. Tom DeLonge and co. used a programming technique apparently called laser banding as they played recent single Timebomb, bringing the...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.”. Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s...
DANA POINT, CA
Middletown Press

Angels and Airwaves Drop Ode to the Ticking 'Timebomb' That Is a Teenage Heart

Angels and Airwaves have released one more song, “Timebomb,” ahead of the arrival of their new album, Lifeforms, out September 24th via Rise Records/BMG. “Timebomb” begins with a tangle of rich synths that sound straight out of the Giorgio Moroder songbook, but the track soon settles into the kind of shimmering post-punk/new wave rush Angels and Airwaves excel at. “Hey there little sad girl,” bellows frontman Tom DeLonge, “I really want to hold you/Your heart is like time bomb/And it’s going to start to kill you.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Angels & Airwaves have released another infectious new track, Timebomb

As Angels & Airwaves gear up to unveil long-awaited sixth album LIFEFORMS on September 24, the band have shared one final song before release: the infectious Timebomb. Frontman Tom DeLonge explains that the track is ​“a special song to me because it represents the emotional equivalent of an armed device about to blow. I think everyone can relate to the pressure of life bearing down on a young teenage heart.”
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Middletown Press

Watch Angels and Airwaves Showcase 'Timebomb' on 'Kimmel'

Tom Delonge’s Angels and Airwaves stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their recent song “Timebomb.”. The track, which opens with a tangle of rich synths straight out of the Giorgio Moroder songbook, is an emotive post-punk punch, with Delonge crooning, “I really want to hold you/Your heart is like time bomb/And it’s going to start to kill you.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
twincitiesmedia.net

Angels And Airwaves’ Lifeforms Tour Coming To Skyway Theatre 10/8

Emo kids rejoice– Tom Delonge and his band Angels and Airwaves will be coming to The Skyway Theatre on October 8th for a can’t miss show!. Angels & Airwaves (AVA) – comprising Tom DeLonge (lead vocals, guitar/synths), Ilan Rubin (drums/guitar/backing vocals/synths), David Kennedy (guitar) and Matt Rubano (bass) – wrote and produced “Euphoria” with Aaron Rubin. Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Weezer) mixed the track, which marks the first new music from the band since “All That’s Left Is Love,” which was released in April 2020. Hailed as an “empowering anthem” by SPIN, the song conveyed a message of hope amid the pandemic. Continuing the band’s longstanding relationship with Feeding America, proceeds from “All That’s Left Is Love” were donated to the non-profit’s COVID-19 relief fund.
MUSIC
whatzup.com

Radio icon Jack Hammer returning to the airwaves

Along-time local radio icon has returned to the airwaves to host a classic rock morning show. Jack Hammer, who many know from Elvis & Hammer fame and his time as executive director for the Three Rivers Festival, has been named the new personality for 96.3XKE. With over 20 years in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
metv.com

8 boss radio DJs who rocked the airwaves in the '60s and '70s

Did you listen to Don Steele, Dave Diamond and Don Rose?. Today, podcasters are the celebrities of the airwaves. Music hardly has anything to do with it. But back in the era of AM radio, deejays were gods. Planet-sized personalities like Murray the K and Wolfman Jack helped make rock 'n' roll a part of American pop culture.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Ilan Rubin
edmsauce.com

Morgan Page Launches New Podcast Series: Airwave

Rightfully considered as one of the most beloved figures of the modern electronic music era, Morgan Page has launched a new weekly podcast series: Airwave. Featured in the debut episode are Sick Individuals, the high-flying Dutch electronic dance music act consisting of Rinze “Ray” Hofstee and Joep “Jim” Smeele. With new episodes scheduled for every Tuesday, Airwave is a conversation hosted by Morgan Page where music and technology converge to tell the stories behind the artists and architects of creativity and technology.
MUSIC
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Bad Suns#Lifeforms#Boxcar Racer#Glass House
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Tina Turner Cashes Out Her Music Interests to BMG Including Records, Publishing, Image, Name and Likeness

Tina Turner has sold everything to BMG. Thw whole kit and kaboodle. According to a release, the deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. Tina Turner´s solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: Chloe Bailey

The Chloe x Halle member is climbing Billboard charts as she oozes sexuality and gives middle finger to haters with her hypnotizing solo debut 'Have Mercy'. AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey is unmerciful with haters as she kicked off her solo career. The Chloe x Halle member is rising on the charts with "Have Mercy", climbing to No. 13 on Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 3 on iTunes song sales chart while shaking off critics and unapologetically embracing her body.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy