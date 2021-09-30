Emo kids rejoice– Tom Delonge and his band Angels and Airwaves will be coming to The Skyway Theatre on October 8th for a can’t miss show!. Angels & Airwaves (AVA) – comprising Tom DeLonge (lead vocals, guitar/synths), Ilan Rubin (drums/guitar/backing vocals/synths), David Kennedy (guitar) and Matt Rubano (bass) – wrote and produced “Euphoria” with Aaron Rubin. Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Weezer) mixed the track, which marks the first new music from the band since “All That’s Left Is Love,” which was released in April 2020. Hailed as an “empowering anthem” by SPIN, the song conveyed a message of hope amid the pandemic. Continuing the band’s longstanding relationship with Feeding America, proceeds from “All That’s Left Is Love” were donated to the non-profit’s COVID-19 relief fund.

